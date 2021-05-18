Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 50,776 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 707,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $373,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.23. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $30.04.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.