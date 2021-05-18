Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

SCHM opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

