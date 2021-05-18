Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

