Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,254 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after acquiring an additional 699,084 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after buying an additional 1,196,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,285,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $79.58.

