Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,492 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

GSY opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

