Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $105.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.87.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.