Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,885 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.39. 7,165,882 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57.

