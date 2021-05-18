Carbon Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and $209,622.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00093393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00401667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00234479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005025 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.18 or 0.01368087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00047284 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,950,941 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.