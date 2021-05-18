CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Down 3%

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.68 and last traded at $120.68. Approximately 9,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,240,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

