CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Down 3%

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.68 and last traded at $120.68. Approximately 9,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,240,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.44.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
