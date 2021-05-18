carVertical Trading Down 34.5% Over Last Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One carVertical coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, carVertical has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and $80,524.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00096812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $576.99 or 0.01432994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00117188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00062204 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CV) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

