Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,066,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,666,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,472. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after buying an additional 862,338 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $3,554,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,224,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.30 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

