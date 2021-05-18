Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Raised to Market Perform at Raymond James

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

CASA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $713.30 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,108,295 shares in the company, valued at $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,472. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Partners L P purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $689,834,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 40.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,837,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 161.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,539,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 161.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

