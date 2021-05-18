CashBet Coin Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $7.50, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00094624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.13 or 0.01409831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00115873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00061451 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $50.98, $24.43, $18.94, $20.33, $51.55, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $5.60, $10.39 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.