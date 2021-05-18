Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO Sells $15,914.85 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CAO M.P. Eric Chan sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $15,914.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

M.P. Eric Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, M.P. Eric Chan sold 8,398 shares of Castlight Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $15,872.22.

Shares of CSLT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,132,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 618,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Castlight Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,932 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,122,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 455,996 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

