Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara Sells 76,439 Shares

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $123,066.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Maeve O’meara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of Castlight Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $112,672.35.

NYSE:CSLT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.36.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter worth $2,600,000. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter worth $1,997,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 17.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,132,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 618,193 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 1,659.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 588,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 21.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,122,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

