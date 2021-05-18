Cat Token (CAT) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Cat Token has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $1.70 million worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $275.23 or 0.00673966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002491 BTC.

About Cat Token

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

