Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.780-2.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $101.60. 16,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,800. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.11.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.