CBDAO Market Cap Hits $77,354.71 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One CBDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0724 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $77,354.71 and $68,702.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CBDAO has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00094448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.39 or 0.01492183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00119301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00063792 BTC.

About CBDAO

CBDAO (BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

CBDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

