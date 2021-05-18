Celestica (TSE:CLS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.42

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.42 and traded as low as C$10.07. Celestica shares last traded at C$10.21, with a volume of 143,013 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Celestica alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.