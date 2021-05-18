Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.91

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $7.85. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 1,985 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $671.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.28%.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.
