Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.91

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.91 and traded as low as $7.85. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 1,985 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $671.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.