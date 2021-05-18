CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.31.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.
CX stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
