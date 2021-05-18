CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

CX stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

