Centene (NYSE:CNC) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.77.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 238,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $72.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

