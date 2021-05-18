Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Purchases $275,200.00 in Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 128,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $275,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

Cerecor stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. 953,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,100. Cerecor Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CERC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cerecor by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerecor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cerecor by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cerecor by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

