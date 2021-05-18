CertiK (CTK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.19 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00004560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $91.50 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00089773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.00421973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.85 or 0.00229056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.24 or 0.01294427 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00044544 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,277,001 coins and its circulating supply is 44,691,450 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

