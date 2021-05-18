CertiK Market Capitalization Reaches $81.59 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $81.59 million and $7.27 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $1.83 or 0.00004459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00092578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.00392643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.00230683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004986 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.92 or 0.01338755 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,285,826 coins and its circulating supply is 44,704,047 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

