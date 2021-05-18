Chainswap (TOKEN) One Day Volume Tops $490,119.00

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. Chainswap has a total market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $490,119.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00004064 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chainswap has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.62 or 0.01469957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00118642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00063214 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,691,493 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.