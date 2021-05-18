Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $25.81. Approximately 1,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.58.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.