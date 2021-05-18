Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Trading 0% Higher

Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.44. 3,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.