Chi Gastoken Market Capitalization Achieves $2.88 Million (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Chi Gastoken has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $338,180.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be bought for $3.37 or 0.00008209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000110 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000219 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Chi Gastoken

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chi Gastoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

