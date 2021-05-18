China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.85

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY)

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems. The company focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers. Its products are used in China and international markets.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.