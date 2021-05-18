Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.06

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.06 and traded as high as C$14.44. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.32, with a volume of 300,595 shares trading hands.

CHP.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.33.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

