Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.45

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.45 and last traded at $139.45, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Christian Dior Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, CÃ©line, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Pink Shirtmaker, Berluti, Pucci, Rimowa, and Loro Piana brands; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, and Numanthia Termes brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian brands.

