Christine Gebski Sells 445 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christine Gebski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $275,632.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.38. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 202.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Repligen by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,904,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Repligen by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

