Christopher B. Paisley Sells 200 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EQIX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $715.33. 249,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,312. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $704.26 and its 200-day moving average is $702.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after acquiring an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

