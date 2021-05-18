Chrono.tech Trading Up 40.3% Over Last Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $792,946.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for about $17.83 or 0.00041242 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00099059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $637.54 or 0.01474633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00064939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00118763 BTC.

Chrono.tech is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

