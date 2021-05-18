Chronologic Reaches Market Cap of $281,076.41 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Chronologic has a total market cap of $281,076.41 and approximately $50.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00098104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $633.35 or 0.01479466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00118640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00063797 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,392,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,481 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

