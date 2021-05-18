Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

