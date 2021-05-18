CIBC Raises Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$47.50

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC to C$47.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

DND has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dye & Durham currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.30.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of Dye & Durham stock traded up C$1.21 on Tuesday, hitting C$41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,782. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$53.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.63.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.