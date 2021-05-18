Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CDTX opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 153,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 74,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 304,954 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

