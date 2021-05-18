Cindicator Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.22 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $50.22 million and approximately $355,457.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $650.06 or 0.01490665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00118613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00063636 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

CND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

