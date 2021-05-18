Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$839.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.04. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$16.90.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

