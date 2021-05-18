Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.04

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.04 and traded as high as C$13.41. Cineplex shares last traded at C$13.25, with a volume of 610,733 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$839.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

