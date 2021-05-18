Cineworld Group’s (CINE) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

CINE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 86.29 ($1.13).

CINE traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 88.04 ($1.15). 7,561,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,868,930. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -0.64. Cineworld Group has a 1-year low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63).

In related news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 15,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

