Cipher (CPR) Price Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Cipher coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market cap of $128,897.22 and approximately $81,019.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00148726 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002892 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.68 or 0.00812628 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

