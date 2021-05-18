Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.10 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.10 ($0.43). Approximately 475,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 963,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, insider Jonathan Emms purchased 67,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,699.12 ($25,737.03). Also, insider Ian Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

