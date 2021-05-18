CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report sales of $188.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.20 million and the lowest is $188.00 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $186.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $805.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $798.20 million to $812.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $862.45 million, with estimates ranging from $857.80 million to $867.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%.

CIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

In other CIRCOR International news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

