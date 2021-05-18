Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lifted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

