Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.16. 276,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,878,229. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $224.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

