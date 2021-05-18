Citadel Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,031.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 545.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Citadel has a market cap of $537,110.73 and approximately $2,031.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 308% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000126 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

