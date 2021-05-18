Citi Trends (CTRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Citi Trends to post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, analysts expect Citi Trends to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citi Trends stock opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $937.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

