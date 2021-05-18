Citi Trends (CTRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Citi Trends to post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, analysts expect Citi Trends to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Citi Trends stock opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $937.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37.
Several research firms have recently commented on CTRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.
About Citi Trends
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
